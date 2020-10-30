To the editor:
This morning, I opened my front door and found a flier proclaiming, “Rep. Kelcourse delivers for our community.” So I did some research.
The job of state representative has three fundamental components: Be a champion on matters of broad statewide importance; Help local communities work within the constraints of state law; Assist individuals negotiate the cumbersome state bureaucracy.
How well has Rep. Kelcourse performed these tasks?
First, has he been a champion on matters of statewide importance such as gun control, climate change, housing, transportation, college affordability or racial justice?
No. There is not a single issue upon which he has exercised leadership in his six years in office.
Second, has he helped local communities work with the state to solve municipal problems? I recall one example important to Newburyport.
When the City Council and mayor voted unanimously to disband the NRA and transfer its assets to public hands, Rep. Kelcourse filed a bill (H. 3698) called home rule petition on April 29, 2019, to meet the legal requirements of dissolving a state-chartered authority.
Dozens of home rule petitions are filed by state representatives each year. They are generally passed into law in 60 to 90 days, guided by their representatives through the legislative process.
City officials were so concerned over the lack of progress on H. 3698, however, that they brought the chair of a key legislative committee to Newburyport to explain the significance of the bill, and hired a private lobbyist to push it along.
When was H 3698 finally passed by the House and Senate, and signed by the governor? On June 19, 2020, more than a year later! One has to ask, was Rep. Kelcourse too busy to help Newburyport, or simply inept?
Finally, does the representative assist individuals with problems they may have? There is no way to assess his performance, but I assume he has done a satisfactory job in this area.
Let’s summarize. In two of his three general areas of responsibility, Rep. Kelcourse has demonstrably failed to do his job.
Why would we reelect him?
Steve Johnson
Newburyport
