To the editor:
I am writing in today to support Jim Kelcourse for state representative and to ask you to consider doing the same.
I have gotten to know Jim well over the years as a thoughtful and responsive state representative who cares deeply about the district and its residents. His care is shown day in and day out through constituent services and commitment to the position. That’s really important to me.
Jim has also been fighting strongly for local environmental issues that are extremely important to the city. Here are some examples:
1. His work to build a future where the Merrimack is free from sewage overflows and to help put notifications in place until that goal can be realized. The health of the river is vital for the health of Newburyport.
2. He has secured considerable in state funding to enable the city to make our infrastructure more resilient for the future. This includes a project that will protect our wastewater treatment facility and to allow for formal completion of the rail trail on that portion.
3. He has been a part of Merrimack River Beach Alliance meetings and work for years, which works on Plum Island erosion issues, among other things.
Jim has earned another term for his commitment and for his results. His achievements have made Newburyport a better place. Please join me in supporting him.
Sharif Zeid
Ward 1 City Councilor
Newburyport
