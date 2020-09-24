To the editor:
“All politics is local.” This is attributed to the former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill. Tip was a great politician and represented Massachusetts very well.
We currently have a state representative who epitomizes this saying. Jim Kelcourse works very hard for Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury. He is clearly bipartisan based upon the amount of state funding he obtains for our three towns.
Jim is ubiquitous, a very hardworking representative that gives his all, both politically and socially. If there’s a fundraiser, Jim is there to help promote it.
On a personal level, when all the chaos of COVID-19 was crippling the state, it was Rep. Kelcourse’s office that helped me navigate through all the guidelines so that I could remain in business, albeit restricted. Jim and his staff are easily accessible and willing to help.
Let’s keep Rep. Kelcourse in the Statehouse for all of us.
Mark Audette
Salisbury
