To the editor:
I am writing to express my strong support for state Rep. Jim Kelcourse in his reelection bid.
Everyone in our district, partisan or not, must recognize the strong commitment Jim has to constituent service and representing the interests of our district, and his close connection to Gov. Baker, which allows him to get the job done.
While Rep. Kelcourse’s yeoman’s work in Boston for our district has been well-documented, it is his commitment to the individuals in this district that puts him at the pinnacle of public servants.
Numerous times over the years, I have asked Jim questions and he has always gotten me answers. On a late Sunday afternoon this summer, I received a text from Rep. Kelcourse suggesting my daughter – whom he first met years ago when he gave her Girl Scout troop a tour of the Statehouse and arranged for the girls to meet Lt. Gov. Polito – enter an art contest sponsored by the National Archives celebrating the adoption of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote.
Jim thought it would be right up her alley. And, despite the deadline being the next evening, it was. Lilly created her work and Jim texted his contact for us that it was coming when we were a half hour late with the electronic submission due to technical issues.
My daughter’s work of art was selected in August to represent Massachusetts in the “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 years of Women’s Suffrage” and she attended the outdoor art exhibit in Washington on Aug. 23. It was quite an honor for her, which never would have happened had our state representative not known his constituents and been working hard on a Sunday afternoon to help us.
There are hundreds of stories just like this one explaining how no one will do better to represent our district than Jim Kelcourse, and I urge all registered voters in our district to vote for Jim for state rep. on Nov. 3.
Lynn Schow
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.