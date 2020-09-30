To the editor:
At last, the Democrats have fielded a credible candidate for 1st Essex state representative.
Although she seems to have no experience of even minor elected office, Amber Hewett does have experience working with elected representatives to effect good results.
So why would I, a devoted Democrat, again vote for our current Rep. Jim Kelcourse, instead of his opponent? In short, if it works, don’t fix it.
Jim is the finest, most accessible state representative I have encountered over a pretty long life. If I have a problem that’s within his bailiwick, I know I can count on Jim and his office to give me good help.
He has only three top priorities: education, jobs and the economy, and constituent services. He has an outstanding record in all three of these areas.
His opponent, on the other hand, has over a half dozen priorities, which are important, but don’t seem to have a lot to do with education, jobs, or most importantly, constituent services. And with so many top priorities, it’s hard to imagine how she can effectively focus on any of them.
I had a friend who said: “Democrats fall in love, Republicans fall in line.” Jim Kelcourse is a different kind of Republican in that he votes his mind and his conscience, even when it means voting against his party’s leadership.
If, in the future, Jim Kelcourse begins to flag in his performance as state representative, I shall certainly vote for a credible Democrat challenger.
For now, however, Jim Kelcourse is by far the more satisfactory choice, and he has this Democrat’s vote.
Robert Keller
Newburyport
