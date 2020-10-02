To the editor:
I have been a dentist in Newburyport since 1987.
The current COVID-19 pandemic has been the biggest surprise of my over 30-year career. We are a small business.
During the shutdown, I was presented with the challenge of laying off 14 employees. I was completely new to this and unaware of the layoff classification of “furlough.”
As would be expected, this quickly became a bureaucratic nightmare. We had immediate loss of revenue and 14 people that I was responsible for their financial well-being. Everyone on my staff needed help that I could not provide to navigate the online applications.
I saw Rep. James Kelcourse had posted on Facebook, “If anyone needs any help to contact him.” He posted his number. Having nowhere to turn I contacted him.
That day and for days to follow, my staff received calls directly from the state unemployment office. They quickly got registered and soon after received their much-needed financial support. The utter relief from that anxiety in the middle of it all cannot be quantified.
Mr. Kelcourse’s use of his state connections was instrumental to allowing us to get through the early and scary time of the pandemic. This man has such enthusiasm for helping people in his work as a state representative. He truly loves his job and the people he serves.
He serves with energy and commitment to the like of which I have never seen in a politician. I don’t care what your political affiliation is but supporting Mr. Kelcourse with your vote is a vote for a local politician with local issues and people at the core of his mission.
Timothy S. Guldemond DDS
West Newbury
