To the editor:
I see absolutely no reason to vote our state representative, James Kelcourse, out of office.
He is dependable, accessible, respectful, bright and caring. He’s on the job 24/7. I can call him at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. with full confidence that he will either pick up right away or call back within the hour.
He has brought literally millions of grant dollars to our 1st Essex District through his close bonds with Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito. Anyone who thinks that yet another Democrat in the House would have the influence to shake this kind of funding loose is delusional.
The buck stops at the governor’s office, and monies are released only with the blessings of our governor. Fortunately, Rep. Kelcourse has access to that office and is not shy about seeking grants and monetary awards for the communities of Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury. And folks, he consistently delivers.
The funding he helps secure through Community Development Block Grants, earmarks and other sources keeps money flowing to Our Neighbors’ Table, which feeds the hungry, housing rehabilitation which repairs and keeps people in their homes, and institutions such as the Boys & Girls Club and the YWCA child care program, which enrich the lives of our youngsters.
In these COVID-19 times, Jim works ceaselessly to help our residents cut through red tape and access unemployment benefits more quickly. This one-on-one service is a hallmark of his term in office that must continue.
An example of his behind-the-scenes labors: Last fall, a Salisbury resident called his office concerning her granddaughter. The child was starting high school, and the grandmother had no money for clothing. Jim called around and searched out gift cards so the child could have a nice back-to-school wardrobe.
It’s things like this that people don’t hear about which exemplify his constituent service. It’s not all photo ops and fist bumps. It’s going to work every day and helping you and me and the elderly gentleman down the street and the small-business owner around the corner.
James Kelcourse is the representative our 1st Essex District deserves in these dark times. I will be voting for Jim again, and I hope you will too. Let’s not mess with success.
Wilma M. McDonald
Salisbury
The letter-writer is a member of the Salisbury Board of Selectmen.
