To the editor:
Jim Kelcourse would like your vote on Election Day. I am one who believes he deserves it.
In his time as our state representative, Jim has accomplished a lot for our communities. He’s been an advocate for education, has fought for project funding for all of our communities, and has been a dedicated, transparent representative who is accessible to everyone, regardless of political affiliation.
Jim has tirelessly worked to find solutions to the raw sewage being dumped into the Merrimack River. Jim is also a solid supporter of veterans benefits and has worked with state and local officials to help with and get funding for problems arising as a result of the coronavirus.
In these trying times, we need tried and true representation. Someone who not only will be there, but knows what to do, and can do it, when you need it to be done.
I for one want Jim as my state rep. I hope you’ll join me.
Marshall Maguire
Salisbury
