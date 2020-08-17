To the editor:
In these strange and uncertain times, we are so fortunate to have an honorable, decent and hard working guy like Jim Kelcourse representing us on Beacon Hill. In times of crisis, leadership and experience matter; it's not the time for learning on the job.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Jim has provided constant, invaluable information to his constituents and even goes so far as to put his private cell number out on social media. Jim is available any hour of the day if it means providing assistance to those in his district.
When Anna Jaques Hospital's COVID-19 test kits were seized by the Department of Defense in the spring to be deployed elsewhere, Jim used a contact in Washington and the hospital's allotment was rerouted back to Newburyport. That's experience.
Jim was able to obtain PPE for multiple businesses which he delivered to them personally. He has helped hundreds in Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury to obtain their unemployment benefits as well as helping numerous self employed/sole proprietors secure pandemic unemployment assistance.
Perhaps Jim's greatest strength is his ability to appeal to a broad range of voters regardless of their political affiliation which in the current political climate speaks volumes.
I can't imagine any other candidate being able to accomplish more than what Jim has done for the voters in Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury. He has definitely earned my vote!
Mike Cronan
Newburyport
