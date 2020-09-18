To the editor:
I don’t know if Thomas McCarty is totally ignorant of how our different branches and levels of government are supposed to operate, or if he’s grasping at straws to push the candidacy of a far left-wing extremist who has little to offer voters, but I hope this paper will do a better job of reporting the truth about what is really happening on Beacon Hill.
A state representative has little to nothing to do with President Trump but has everything to do with our state’s speaker of the House.
The first thing a state rep. does upon getting sworn in is choose a speaker, and Rep. James Kelcourse has voted to replace Robert DeLeo, now the longest-serving speaker in the commonwealth’s history, every single time.
McCarty is obviously campaigning for Amber Hewitt, who will undoubtedly fall into line and vote to return DeLeo as speaker just like almost all Democrats do.
In our 160-member House, there are only 31 Republicans and they do their best to address the stunning lack of openness and transparency in that chamber. Every session, they try to make committee votes and testimony open to the public and press, but Democrats, on orders from the speaker, vote down these basic measures that other states have no problem agreeing to.
Likewise, measures to make the House audit public are also shot down on orders from the speaker. Indeed, our entire state budget is pretty much decided on behind closed doors, away from the eyes and ears of the public and the press.
Maybe someday, this paper will finally get around to reporting on these things so that readers like Thomas McCarty won’t be so uninformed.
A vote for Hewitt is a vote for continuing the secrecy of back-room deals that has made Beacon Hill a cesspool of corruption. She will undoubtedly be just another sheep in DeLeo’s flock.
A vote for Rep. Kelcourse is a vote for the openness and transparency that the public deserves from its government.
Jon Ellis
West Newbury
