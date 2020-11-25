To the editor:
I am truly honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury as their state representative over the next two years.
I take great pride in the work we have done for the First Essex District since 2015, and I look forward to advocating for the needs of our communities while continuing to tackle the many tough issues we face as a commonwealth.
We are living in a period of great economic uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. Many people remain out of work while businesses across the state are struggling to survive.
As a legislator, I understand the critical role state government must play to deliver the essential programs and services needed to help us all navigate through these difficult times.
I have always prioritized constituent service, and that will not change. The residents of the First Essex District can count on me to be available to them whenever they need me.
Whether you are a constituent trying to access your unemployment benefits, or a business owner who is having a problem dealing with a state agency, you can call or text me seven days a week on my cell phone at 978-590-7673 and I will do everything I can to assist you.
While serving as a member of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education, I have worked to ensure that we are funding all of our schools in a fair and equitable way. Making sure that every school in the district has the tools they need to educate our children, especially during these challenging times, will remain one of my top priorities during the upcoming legislative session.
Protecting the Merrimack River and eliminating combined sewer overflows will also continue to be a priority for me. I’m thrilled the House passed legislation I co-sponsored this summer to ensure the public is kept fully informed about untreated sewage discharges into our waterways.
Moving forward, we need to continue to work together to secure the funding necessary to improve the outdated sewer infrastructure in cities and towns throughout the region and in New Hampshire in order to eliminate sewer overflows.
To the residents of Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury, I thank you for your support and I look forward to continuing to work on your behalf on Beacon Hill.
Wishing everyone a very safe, happy and healthy holiday season!
Sincerely,
Jim Kelcourse
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.