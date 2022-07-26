To the editor:
Serving as your state representative for the last eight years has been the honor of my lifetime and the best job I have ever had. I want to thank the people of Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury for the privilege of representing you.
I will miss hosting office hours in Newburyport, showing up at the countless wonderful events our communities have to offer, meetings concerning important issues, going door to door to hear about the things that concern you, and spending as much time as I could talking with all who were interested about our communities, families, neighbors and friends.
I will miss the everyday challenges the job brought and the deep sense of fulfillment I experienced serving you.
When I began the job, like many who start new jobs, I did not know exactly what to expect. Some eight years later, while I am stepping away as your representative, my commitment to and belief in the value of public service has never been greater. I would encourage everyone to find a way to get involved in your community. It is worth it.
I want to thank the Baker-Polito administration, my colleagues in the Legislature, the elected officials in each of the three communities, the police, fire, department of public works and City and Town Hall staffs for your support and friendship during my time in office.
I greatly value the work you do – you have made my job a lot easier. I also want to thank my supporters (and my detractors – I tried to serve all!), my staff, and the many volunteers who gave countless hours supporting my campaigns.
I am proud and you should be proud of the work we did, the progress we made, and the lives that we impacted in this fantastic district.
JAMES KELCOURSE
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.