To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Jim Kelcourse to be reelected to the House of Representatives.
Jim believes in his mission and continually publishes his private cell number for people to contact him. I have never seen another public servant do this during all my years as a registered voter.
Jim has boundless energy and passion. If you need something, he will tell you, "I am on it and will get back to you when I have more information."
He attends numerous events in Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury on weekdays, nights and weekends. One example of his energy was the constant supplying and personal delivery of PPE equipment throughout his constituency.
Locally, Jim has helped numerous businesses and individuals. Joe's Playland reached out to him when they could not open. This was soon rectified through Jim's hard work.
Area high schools have instituted early college and online programs. These are programs that have students earning college credits while they are still in high school. Students get a head start on college and their families save hundreds of dollars on the less-expensive tuition.
Amesbury High School's program was in danger of closing due to lack of funding. Jim sponsored a successful bill and had funding provided through the state budget.
Special education programs account for large percentages of local budgets. I suggested that Jim review the circuit breaker and special education transportation reimbursements of these programs.
The state establishes yearly fixed reimbursements each year, but rarely fully funds either program. In fact, they never funded special education transportation. Jim researched both programs and sponsored legislation to ensure that the state paid their obligations to all cities and towns.
The state promised to fund regional school transportation at a rate of 100% many years ago. This was to encourage regionalization. In 45 years, the state only offered funding four times. Jim reviewed this and lobbied the state to live up to their promises.
My mother-in-law was not receiving veterans benefits earned by her late husband. My wife made several calls and filed all the paperwork. The VA never answered her for over six months.
I reached out to Jim on a Friday and a VA representative came to Massachusetts and approved the benefits the following week. My daughters and son were laid off in Florida. They filed all the paperwork and waited for over three months. I asked Jim to intervene and their benefits started three days later.
Jim works well with both political parties. He assists everyone and takes calls seven days a week at all hours. He is the most effective elected official that I have seen in my 48 years as a voter.
He certainly has earned my vote and I urge you to give him yours as well.
Leslie Russell Murray
Salisbury
