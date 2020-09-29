To the editor:
Regarding Richard Collins' recent letter to the editor ("Headed toward a point of no return" ), one thing that stood out to me the most was this: “ ...I have earnestly studied the science on COVID and the effectiveness of face coverings."
With all due respect to Mr. Collins' earnest research, as a family of researchers and medical professionals, I feel qualified to state that “earnest studying” does not make you an expert. If you disagree with this statement, ask yourself if you ever need surgery would you be willing to have someone who has “earnestly studied” for a few months perform the procedure? My thinking is the answer is likely "no."
COVID-19 is a novel virus, meaning it was unknown until the disease emerged. Science is about data and because there were no data for this novel virus, our learning curve has been steep.
Every bit of data that we collect is an opportunity to learn about the virus in question; each of these studies we are dedicating our time to contributes to an ever building body of knowledge and we learn more and more as time goes on.
It was not originally clear that COVID-19 was transmitted through the air so it was not immediately known or understood whether masks would be effective in mitigating the spread. Scientists believed it was likely, but without the data they could not be conclusive in their recommendation to wear them.
With more data now becoming available (particularly regarding receptors in the nose and their role in getting the disease) it has become clear that masks play a vital role in reducing the spread.
In the future I highly urge, when reading about COVID-19, that all follow the guidelines recommended by qualified researchers – most importantly in this case, the guideline that specifies that you consider the source of your information.
It’s vital that your source be from a reputable journal of science. These journals will only print studies that have been peer reviewed to ensure that the initial researcher had no bias and/or used poor methods. Some examples of credible, peer-reviewed journals are Science, JAMA, and New England Journal of Medicine.
When you see something on Facebook or other internet sources you must consider where the information came from, who provided it, whether the source is credible, who did the study, and whether it was consistent.
I understand Mr. Collins' frustrations with wearing a mask. They’re not comfortable and make some things difficult to enjoy. But I can promise you, we definitely will be heading to a point of no return if we don’t abide by the recommendations of those who are truly experts in this field of research.
K. Fullen
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.