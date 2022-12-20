To the editor:
Jack Garvey you have done it again with your "As I See It" column: “A toast for all holidays”, posted on this page last Wednesday the 14th of December. I could not begin to paraphrase your eloquence; this melting pot we call home, the promise and the contradiction of America, other than to say that your timely commentary on the writings of Herman Melville are as poignant now, and especially at this time of year, as when first written almost two centuries ago. Thank you Jack Garvey. A holiday toast to you.
PETER ERICKSON
Newbury
