To the editor:
Like many organizations, the Newburyport YWCA had to close in March due to the pandemic, but they have managed a remarkable reopening in July under very tight restrictions.
They have planned it to maintain social distancing and minimize points of contact, allowing them to provide physical activities.
My wife and I have been members since about 2008, using their gymnasium and swimming pools along with some exercise classes several days per week.
Before the pandemic shutdown, the lap pool provided four lanes that allowed four to 12 swimmers at a time. The warm water pool usually had four to about 16 exercisers at a time. Both pools had open hours.
The requirements of strict social distancing lead to big changes, including admission by appointment only, limited changing room space, and no showers. Now, the lap pool and warm water pool both allow four swimmers for 45 minutes.
Lifeguards continually spray disinfectant on points where swimmers contact chairs, doors and handrails, and masks are mandatory at all times.
All said, the YWCA planned their rules carefully. Oddly, some users have been angry at the changes. This may not look like a great business model, but a local gym has gone bankrupt during the same period.
Remember that the YWCA is a nonprofit service organization, and they have provided a valuable facility for the community.
Thomas Auten
Salisbury
