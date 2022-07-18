To the editor:
I would like to commend Newbury’s town staff, Select Board, Finance Committee, town moderator and town counsel for their very well-run Special Town Meeting on July 14 regarding the Larkin Road citizen petition.
Their multimedia approach – a handout explaining the lengthy process required under Massachusetts General Law before a gate could be installed, slides illustrating Larkin Road’s proximity to Georgetown, and the location of the culvert and proposed gate, and town counsel’s explanation of the state law with which the town must comply in regard to this citizen petition – illustrated the complexity of the overall issue.
The moderator gave clear instruction at the outset regarding time parameters for speakers and citizen questions/comments, and held people accountable to them, whether they were a town representative or a citizen.
Equally admirable, both the moderator and town representatives expressed their gratitude that so many people were in attendance on a summer evening and requested that “kindness” be exercised throughout the meeting.
I would also like to commend the citizens who attended. In these days of division, animus, and duress, those in attendance acted with decorum and grace.
That is most refreshing. Thank you to those who attended and respected the process. We may attend because we are in support of one side or another, or we may attend because we are afraid of how an outcome might impact our taxes, or for other reasons.
But the process before us requires an openness to become more informed, to better understand the entirety of an issue. That is the substance of the democratic process, engagement and participation. In this time when our democracy is in such a fragile state, we need more of what took place in the Special Town Meeting. Thank you!
DARCY HOLLAND
Newbury
