To the editor:
Congratulations to Merrimac’s newest selectman, Ben Beaulieu. You ran a good race and should be proud of your win.
All candidates must meet the same criteria: registered to vote and endorsed for the ballot by fellow residents. Old enough to vote, old enough to be drafted and fight for your country, old enough to serve your town. This is what we had in mind when we lowered the voting age to 18 in 1971.
Here in the U.S., we do not limit officeholders to only the landed gentry. We had a whole revolution about that. Representation of all citizens matters.
Personally, I have a mortgage on my home. Additional funds are withdrawn by my bank, held in escrow, and used to pay my property taxes quarterly.
Those who rent in town have property taxes factored into the amount they pay weekly or monthly, which the landlord then uses to pay the taxes.
We all benefit from local taxes. They pay for our schools, our playgrounds, our sidewalks and roads and library, fire and police services. Someone who grew up here and went through our schools – like Ben and Tim Boyd – are particularly well-qualified to consider how these monies should be collected and disbursed.
We had a large field of town candidates this election. Thank you all for caring enough to make that effort.
A special thanks to our town clerk, Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh, the many folks who assisted her, and the postal workers who moved our absentee ballots. We are living in interesting times.
Let’s move forward and see if we can make tomorrow better.
Elizabeth S. Wolf
Merrimac
