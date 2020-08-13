To the editor:
We would like to congratulate the Newburyport superintendent and the Task Force of 70 subject matter experts in the public health, education and medical fields for putting forth a safe plan for returning to school in September.
While this plan may not appeal to all Newburyport residents and families, it is the best way forward. It is of utmost importance to maintain strict safety standards during the unknown, uncharted circumstances in which we find ourselves as a community.
We commend the slow and steady pace rather than rushing to open only to run the risk of having to subject students and teachers to more disruptions to the school day, along with subsequent stress with a potential uptick in infections.
This pandemic has meant change for all of us, and it is up to this community to let the subject matter experts do their job: To keep our kids, teachers and school communities safe.
Susanne and Ed Cameron
Newburyport
