LETTER: Lainey says leash (but don't mask) your dog

To the editor:
My name is Lainey Lewis (Gorski) and I am a black, flat coat retriever who lives on Merrill Street.
I have lived here for about 10 years, and love the area, especially the many off leash areas.
I have recently heard from other dogs (and one sarcastic cat) that Mayor Holaday just announced a ban on dogs going without a leash. (This does not apply to cats, hence the aforementioned sarcastic cat comment.)
While this does present a hardship to me and the greater Newburyport dog community, it is important that we all commit to helping out, in this turbulent time, any way that we can. The mayor is not asking us to wear masks, and for that, the canine community is grateful. (And they don’t stay on my long face too well.)
So, I will do my part and stay on leash, but I ask my Newburyport human friends to do your part. Remember, you can run wild, just wear your mask. We will get through this together!
Lainey
(Richard Gorski)
Newburyport
