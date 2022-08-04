To the editor:
What would you call someone who adamantly opposed the Fair Share Amendment to have the wealthiest support transportation and public education in the commonwealth?
Who, when letters come in complaining that Newburyport Youth Services is teaching the “tenets” of “Critical Race Theory” by discussing “white privilege,” supports the writer’s calls for public hearings to address these issues? Who, according to OpenSecrets.org, has never once donated to Democrats, but has instead given money to help elect Republicans to Beacon Hill?
If your answer to all of these questions was Byron Lane, the newly announced “Democrat” running for state rep., you would be right. But as the old saying goes, “If it walks like a duck and it talks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.” Lane is no Democrat, and we deserve better on Beacon Hill.
In the Sept. 6 Democratic primary, I will be writing in Dawne Shand to be the Democratic candidate for state representative. She has worked for years to elect actual Democrats to Beacon Hill, serving as the president of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus and championing causes that are truly valued by our wonderful, welcoming community.
I have full confidence that if elected, she will do a wonderful job representing all of us on Beacon Hill.
JARRED HUBBARD
Newburyport
