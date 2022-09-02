To the editor:
As a Newburyport city councilor for six years, I learned very quickly that experience with the critical financial needs of a community is essential for the role of state representative. Experience, not activism, is what matters, and therefore in the race for the 1st District of Essex County, Byron Lane is the only choice for voters to make in both the Democratic primary and the general election.
The role of state representative is a very "nuts and bolts" position, upon which the district's communities rely heavily for state funds to address critical budgetary shortfalls. Direct experience with the inner-workings of municipal government is critical, as well as a laser focus on the requirements of the job. A candidate who focuses on national issues is missing the point of the position entirely, and is destined to do a disservice to the very real, concrete needs facing our three communities. Experience, not activism, is the most important qualification for an effective state rep.
If you watch the recent candidate debate on public access television, you will see that Byron was far and away the only candidate who could speak knowledgeably about the funding and other issues that our communities rely on our state representative to bring home to the district. Byron Lane is by far the most qualified and experienced candidate in the race. Raised in Newburyport, Byron is the only candidate to experience life in the district as a public school student, young adult, police officer, real estate agent and elected municipal official. As a Newburyport city councilor in his second term, Byron is the only candidate with direct experience in governance and the important issues Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury face as communities. In my experience on City Council, Byron was always well-prepared and maintained a "resident first" focus on all the issues. As a life-long Democrat, Byron also has the relationships at the state level to get the job done. Finally, Byron is also the only candidate to have run a campaign in a contested race, so he knows what it takes to win in November.
I am an unenrolled voter, a choice I made - like so many others - because the ideological rigidness of the two-party system prevented me from voting for the candidate I thought offered the best person for the job, which can only be judged on a case-by-case basis. In this case, the choice is clear for me, and I will be voting for Byron Lane in the primary and general election, and I ask that you join with me in sending the most experienced person in the race to represent us at the State House.
Joe Devlin
Newburyport
