To the editor:
It seems lately that school boards have become the frontlines in implementing a political agenda. People are being accused of banning books, teachers unions are backing a referendum to eliminate MCAS testing, we even have a couple of city councilors who think allowing retail pot shops to open near schools is a good idea!
That’s why I am voting for Lyndi Lanphear for School Committee. Lyndi was kind enough to stop by my house recently and answer a few questions. She is not pushing the banning of books. She does support age restrictions for graphic sexual content.
We don’t ban alcohol, adult entertainment or even voting but we do have common sense age restrictions. How about this – if content too graphic to be read aloud at a City Council meeting or printed in this paper then it probably is not appropriate for third-graders.
On the subject of education, Lyndi is even more passionate. Newburyport schools were once the envy of the surrounding communities. No more. Based on some MCAS results of like schools, Newburyport is coming in at or near the bottom in subjects like science, math and language arts. The movement to eliminate MCAS means no accountability for the administration and a march toward mediocrity.
Lyndi firmly believes we need to get back to teaching academics without political agendas or distractions. The focus needs to be on providing a high quality education – nothing else.
That’s why I strongly support Lyndi Lanphear for Newburyport School Committee.
ALLAN JASON
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.