To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor of The Daily News regarding the Bartlet Mall ("Turn the Frog Pond into an island," Sept. 4, 2023), seemed dismissive toward what has become a meaningful community event, the Newburyport Lantern Festival.
Since 2011, Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness (GNOCA) has sponsored the Newburyport Lantern Festival on the Bartlet Mall. It is held once each year and provides an opportunity for participants to float paper lanterns in the Asian tradition to memorialize and honor lost loved ones.
Live music by talented local musicians is enjoyed as lanterns are decorated by children, teens, young adults, adults and seniors. Hundreds of people have gathered annually for this moving and inspiring evening.
Many volunteers and organizations from the community, including Link House, Salvation Army, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, enthusiastically take part in all aspects of carrying out this inspiring event. The committee is grateful for the use of the Bartlet Mall and has consistently assured that the pond and park are thoroughly picked up, cleaned, and left in good order.
We are so appreciative to have had the opportunity to share this event with the community for 13 years and look forward continuing this healing tradition.
DEB GREEN
Lantern Festival Committee
Newburyport
