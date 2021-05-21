To the editor:
I don't know Keith D. Braunack of Haverhill, but Dave Rogers' article (May 19), 'Electrician faces fraud, larceny charges' provides some of the best free advertising the electrician could receive.
The article not only outlines how Mr. Braunack was talented enough to tap into the electrical grid, but also lists the electrician's services: "The work he provides includes service upgrades, panel changes, recessed lighting, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, knob and tube rewiring, and renovations."
Eric Bibeault
Newburyport
