To the editor:
I am writing in support of Newbury Animal Control Officer Carol Larocque, who is under investigation for euthanizing a dangerous canine.
I trust that once the case is reviewed, Carol’s name will be cleared. The facts are that she and Rowley ACO Reed Wilson were responding to a criminal case of animal abuse at Hydrant Regency when they encountered this dog. It had a known history of attacking humans and threatened their safety.
I have known Carol many years. She is wise in the ways of animals and very well understands the difference between an agitated dog and one that is a threat to human life. I know she does not take decisions to euthanize animals lightly.
I have witnessed her work over the years, both as an ACO and in her volunteer work with the Elder Pet Fund.
Here are some facts I do know. Carol ensures that local elders and disabled people are able to keep their pets in the home, even when unable to afford all of the costs.
I have witnessed her check in with vulnerable people before snowstorms to ensure they have the pet food and/or kitty litter that they need, delivering it to the homebound when necessary. I have witnessed her arrange for pet boarding when seniors have had to be hospitalized.
I have known her to answer the phone in the middle of the night when a service dog was in distress – she recognized the symptoms of an emergency and sent the owner straight to Portsmouth with the guarantee that the Pet Fund would help with the costs that exceeded the person’s emergency savings.
As long as I’ve known her, Carol has been in the business of saving animal lives (and by extension, human lives) both in her volunteer work and in her work as the animal control officer. Readers may recall that she was named a “Hometown Hero” in 2020 for starting the free Saturday morning breakfast at Central Congregational Church in Newburyport.
Public memory can be so short. The articles in The Daily News of late do not reflect the compassionate and responsive person I know Carol to be.
We are so fortunate to have her in our community, and I look forward to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office clearing her and Officer Reed of any wrongdoing.
TESSA GREENE
Amesbury
