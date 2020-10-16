To the editor:
These are tumultuous times. I can never remember drumbeats like the ones we are experiencing now, when each morning's newspaper has something in it that makes my jaw drop. That's exactly what happened to me on Nov. 5, 2019.
The lead that day was the horrific story that a landfill operator in Rochester, New Hampshire (owned by some company in Texas, of all places), was legally dumping 100,000 gallons of poisonous runoff into the Merrimack River through the Lowell wastewater treatment plant every day. They didn’t bother to filter the poison out "because they didn't have to."
Having spent time volunteering, and donated money as well, to efforts that seek to clean up and maintain the Merrimack, it seemed inconceivable that this sort of gross pollution was allowed to take place under our noses.
So I contacted the following: U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and state Rep. James Kelcourse. Their replies were interesting.
Markey answered in two days, with a short four-paragraph note. He said he was looking into it, and would get back to me. When the issue was satisfactorily resolved, he wrote a second time to so inform me.
As one would expect, Warren replied with a two-page, single-spaced letter outlining everything she planned to do.
DiZoglio replied in a week, pledging immediate attention to the problem.
James Kelcourse? Nothing. No reply at all. The next week, I wrote him a second time, by mail, to his office on Beacon Hill. Again, no reply.
I will vote for Amber Hewett for state rep. this year. I feel pretty sure, after meeting her on a Zoom meeting and then listening to the debate, that her head is in the right place on key environmental issues. She's bright, determined, smart and articulate. I have a feeling she'd reply to any letter I wrote her.
I see a few campaign signs here and there by the road that say, "Thank you, James Kelcourse."
My response to that, at least in terms of the issue that so distressed me, is, "For what?"
James Charles Roy
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.