To the editor:
Sen. Diana DiZoglio needs to get off Charlie Baker's case. So far, he has done everything right concerning COVID-19.
He has used his executive privilege well, and I urge you to pay attention to and support the way he is reopening Massachusetts. Baker is knowledgeable in this area, and his knowledge is serving us well.
Frankly, in my opinion, if the Legislature were allowed to stomp around in this process, we would still be wondering whether or not to shut down at all, and the number of new daily cases would still be in the thousands.
If Sen. DiZoglio had her way, and we started opening too fast, we would be seeing the same rise in casualties as is happening in other early opening states.
I urge you to do everything you can to support the governor in this matter.
Bob Keller
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.