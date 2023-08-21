To the editor:
I saw the article about gas leaf blowers ("Newburyport residents making noise about leaf blowers," Aug. 16, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) and happen to live near Walnut Street and question the direction this seems to take.
I haven’t heard the gas blowers the complaints are about, so am not annoyed and question the motivation behind this. Going after these things so we can keep up with the herd that does the same makes little sense.
The politics of today are so misinformed, it’s sad we succumb to some of it. I’m all for combatting climate change, but not at the behest of politicians doing so, they are not scientists and basically lie for a living anyway, yet some follow their nonsense.
For example, we should embrace natural gas as it burns cleaner and the use of nuclear power as two low or no carbon footprint ways (compared to coal and oil) to strengthen our electric grid as we transition. The EU follows that view, but the activists (not scientists) are all over it.
Currently, most of our electricity is generated by coal and oil, so if you’re driving around in an EV, it might make you feel good, but are you really helping the environment? Gas blowers? Banning plastic straws?
Are we really making an “impact” or just doing it to feel courageous or virtuous? We should question the directions we take in this community before we arbitrarily pick things to ban.
JOHN DEMERITT
Newburyport
