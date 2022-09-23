To the editor:
Les Harris Sr., who died on Sept. 10, was remembered with accolades from generations of students and fellow musicians.
At 90 years, he never quit teaching until the very end and rightfully earned his legendary status and angel wings … . He’s upstairs arranging the songs and leading a band!
Nine years ago, on Sept. 8, 2013, Betsy and Jonathan Woodman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by honoring Les for his widely acclaimed music skills and mentorship. A plaque and award, given to the Newburyport Education Foundation in honor of Les, were presented during a concert at the Unitarian Church in Newburyport. The town was invited and the church was filled.
The band, led by Danny Harrington, well-known local baritone saxophone player, included Les Harris Jr. on drums, following in his father’s footsteps.
During the performance, Les Harris Jr. stepped aside so that his father could take the drums and play with his granddaughter, (Les Jr.’s daughter) Aubrey Harris on standup bass. It was electric. That night, three generations of Harris’ family music was woven into the musical fabric of one of Newburyport’s most venerable and historic churches.
Chris Plante and I were among Les Harris Sr.’s lucky students, and today we have five albums online; proud that our lineage goes back to this legendary jazz drummer.
With celebration and gratitude for Les and his life that was jam-packed with his love: for his family, for music and for his colleagues and friends.
With love and respect for this great man, whom I was fortunate to call both teacher-mentor and friend.
BETSY WOODMAN
Newburyport
