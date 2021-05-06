To the editor:
Although I have not lived in Newburyport, or worked in the restaurant industry there in more than a decade, I felt compelled to write this letter after learning that longtime Grog bartender Lesley Fitzgerald had lost her courageous battle against cancer.
Lesley was much more than a bartender. She was a welcoming ambassador to visitors to Newburyport, whether they came from the American Midwest, Europe or Latin America.
Her lilting British accent, her welcoming smile, and warm personality made locals and visitors alike feel like The Grog was their home away from home. If you were a regular, she often had your drink of choice waiting for you even before you bellied up to the bar.
On a personal note, she would never even ask what dressing I wanted on my salad. She just knew the answer was "bleu cheese."
But I think I realized what an effect Lesley really had on people about seven years ago in Costa Rica. I was walking on the beach wearing an old "Newburyport" T-shirt. A Dutch couple approached me to say they had visited the Clipper City the year before.
We chatted about the sights they had seen and the restaurants they visited.
When I asked if they had visited The Grog, the woman asked, "Is that the cafe where a lovely British woman tends the bar during the day?"
I said, "Yes, her name is Lesley."
They raved about Lesley.
Lesley Fitzgerald may have lost her battle with cancer, but she leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness and caring, for locals and visitors alike, that should be the gold standard of hospitality — especially for those of us who work in the hospitality and tourism industries.
Godspeed, Lesley. You will be missed.
Michael Cook
Gloucester
