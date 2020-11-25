To the editor:
In October 1918, almost 200,000 people in the U.S. died in one month from the “Spanish” flu wrongly blamed on Spain.
Many of our people wore masks often made with only one-ply porous gauze material, to the dismay of health officials. Some poked holes in their masks so they could smoke cigarettes while wearing them.
Doctors struggled to find a way to stop the damage the 1918 flu did to the lungs of our many dying people.
Despite our medical and technical improvements, the path President Trump placed us on by instituting a travel ban as porous as the 1918 masks, along with his parading around his dismay of masks in front of his millions of brainwashed Fox News followers, may now result in a total number of deaths that surpasses the 675,000 who died in 1917-18.
Available masks today are far better, and more plentiful, but we now have over 320 million people, three times more than the 103 million we had in 1918. And the greater percentage of our people who are enduring economic hardship does not bode well. During that 1917-18 nightmare, we lost about 675,000 citizens to the flu.
On a long fall walk along the Connecticut River in Agawam, there were two paths for walkers, each about three feet wide. My wife, her sister and I all wore masks, and walked behind each other in our lane.
In the other lane, we noticed two groups of three people walking three abreast, talking and laughing without masks as they passed us. Women in their 20s and 30s. And a number of individual male runners also without masks passed us by.
Trump declared bankruptcy five times during his real estate tycoon years. His bad judgments were responsible for all of them. If we don’t get this pandemic under control as quickly as possible, our country’s 2021 economic downturn may be his worst disaster ever.
No vaccine exists that prevents people from acting stupid. Stay as safe as you can.
Ed Anderson
Newburyport
