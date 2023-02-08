To the editor:
I appreciate your ongoing coverage of the efforts of some people to inject politics into our libraries and classrooms.
I was bemused to see, in your Jan. 25 article “Group blasts ACLU over book ban stance,” that Kerri Glynn justifies her efforts at censorship by claiming the books she fears are “not ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ or ‘Catcher In the Rye,’” complex books that are heralded as classics.
Of course, “Catcher In the Rye” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” are some of the most banned books in history.
It’s a telling slip-up that Glynn apparently doesn’t see the irony in her use of these books as examples now: in every generation, it seems, the fearful and those with a deep need to protect their own version of status quo turn to censorship and banning to “protect” children from things adults fear.
Besides never working, censorship never looks good down the road; who knows which book Glynn wants to ban now will be heralded as a classic a generation from now?
Let’s not pass our fears and limitations on to our kids or other people’s kids, and let’s let our expert librarians and teachers do their jobs.
JEN BLUESTEIN
Newburyport
