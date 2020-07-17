To the editor:
During the past few weeks, I have heard a large amount of criticism from my fellow Patriots fans directed toward the signing of quarterback Cam Newton.
Many have expressed displeasure with Cam’s “flamboyant” fashion style, his “excessive” social media presence, and his “arrogant” on-field celebrations. A Patriots QB couldn’t possibly succeed with those traits, right?
Maybe some of you remember a quarterback named Tom Brady? As far as I recall, he had a little bit of success with the team, yet there was hardly any criticism when he pushed the boundaries of male fashion with Ugg Boots, started the TB12 social media empire, and celebrated every critical first down by exclaiming his trademark “Let's go!”
So what’s not to like with the Cam Newton signing? Cam is 31 years young, a former MVP, and he’s playing for a fraction of what he’s realistically worth. He’s been a role model on the field, showing our nation’s youth how to work hard, have fun, and play the game with passion.
He’s a true gentleman who gives every touchdown ball to a kid in the stands. In other words, he has nearly every quality you could want from a team leader (aside from willingness to dive on a fumble in Super Bowl 50).
The criticism of Cam Newton is completely baseless and undue. In reality, I think the problem is that some are worried about having a young, talented and exuberant Black man as the face of our franchise. Of course, this is extremely problematic and needs to be dealt with throughout our fan base.
I understand that Cam Newton is not Tom Brady, and that he will never be Tom Brady. But that doesn’t mean he should have to change who he is to win our support, or to fit the preconceived notion of a prototypical QB that Tom Brady has given us.
Let’s just let Cam be Cam.
Jake Boland
Amesbury
