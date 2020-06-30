To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a very difficult time. It has affected everyone to some degree. The isolation and lack of social contact is not good for the human soul.
My husband and I went out for dinner last night in Newburyport to one of our favorite restaurants. We sat at an outside table. The restaurant did everything right to keep us as safe as possible from the spread of the virus. The weather was nice. The food was delicious. It was a very enjoyable time.
After dinner, we started toward the boardwalk. I was surprised by the amount of people who were not wearing masks. I have always believed that I live in a well-educated and enlightened area. While there are still so many uncertainties about this virus, there are three basic actions that have shown to slow the spread: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.
I would like to see Massachusetts cases continue to decrease. The increasing numbers in Florida, Texas and Arizona are disheartening. Let's not go back to the dark days of shut down and isolation.
Louise White
Byfield
