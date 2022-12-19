To the editor:
I have read many editorials and letters on the school library books.
A recent article questions the books/content that the Citizens for Responsible Education (I will add “and concerned parents in the community”) finds so offensive and disapproves of, and then makes a reference to a scene in the Bible of “Lot’s seduction by and impregnation of his daughters” in Genesis.
I am sure we can all agree that the Bible has some very tough scenes; however, the Bible does not encourage that behavior of sexual activity and incest. Unlike many of these books, the Bible is not giving a play by play on how to engage in sexual activities.
Has the author read these books? I have spent quite a bit of time reading through many of these books, and I would encourage others to do the same vs. questioning what the issues are in Daily News editorials.
In fact, I tried to share detailed content from the books with The Daily News in hopes to educate others, but it was deemed too inappropriate for The Daily News audience, so censorship prevailed. Yet the content is OK for children to read – makes sense, huh?
The author also states that kids are curious about the functioning/needs of their bodies and those needs are diverse. Does this equate to having library books that encourage and teach children how to engage in sexual activities, use sex apps, engage in drug/alcohol use, and engage in violence?
Let’s take into consideration that these are minors, not adults. There are laws in place to protect minors, so why is it OK for public schools to provide sexually explicit materials to minors? I am aware that there is district guidance in place to opt out, but this option will likely lead to even more curiosity about the content in these books available in their school libraries.
I do agree with freedom of speech, and that kind of freedom means we do have to take the bad with the good. However, as a country and a community we have a responsibility to make choices to protect our children and guide them in healthy living.
Providing excessive sexualized content is not doing that. Sexual activity at an early age can have very negative effects, so why as a society/community are we encouraging that by providing access to these type of books in our schools?
KERRI GLYNN
Newburyport
