To the editor:
In his July 2 letter, Warren Russo states: “Africa invented slavery and America ended it 156 years ago.”
Not only is this untrue, it is an example of the ingrained racism in our society that the Biden administration and groups like Black Lives Matter are trying to identify and change.
Instead of the racist dog whistles he normally uses, Russo blames African Americans for creating the system of slavery which victimized them. Clearly, he is ignorant of the fact that there are many references to slavery in the Bible as it was common practice in antiquity and ever since throughout the world.
Equally disturbing is his statement that “it may not be long before the Iranians vaporize Israel to promote their aberrant religious philosophy.” Islam is one of the three major religions in the world.
According to the Pew Forum, 10% of all Muslims are Shia and they number approximately 200,000,000 people worldwide. That is almost two-thirds of the population of the U.S.
Rather, a lot of people, I would think, for what Russo describes so condescendingly and so inaccurately as an “aberrant religious philosophy.” Hate-filled statements such as this are insulting to all Arab Americans but especially to those like the parents of Army Capt. Humayun Khan, killed in Iraq in 2004, who we saw speak so eloquently at the 2016 Democratic convention.
Attorney General Garland is not keeping “hundreds of peaceful Capitol protesters imprisoned as enemies of the state.” To date over 500 of these “peaceful protesters” have been arrested with 190 of them already indicted by grand juries.
Over 80% of the people charged have been released to await trial. These protesters include four alleged Three Percenters, 16 Oath Keepers and 15 Proud Boys – all recognized domestic terrorist organizations.
Five people died as a result of this “peaceful protest,” including three police officers and two more succumbed to suicide shortly thereafter. According to the Capitol Police union, over 150 officers were injured, some seriously, in the Jan. 6 attack by these “peaceful protesters” who trashed the building, defecated on the floor and threatened the lives of our representatives in a treasonous effort to prevent a duly elected president from being certified by Congress.
What makes this assault even more serious is that not only was it incited and encouraged by Trump, who tweeted on Dec. 19, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild,” but that Republicans in Congress are deliberately obstructing its investigation.
So much easier to dismiss a “peaceful protest” than an armed insurrection. Democracy is definitely in danger but that danger does not come from the Democrats. It comes from Republicans, especially those in Congress who remain loyal to the corrupt and failed former president and who willfully ignore reality and distort facts to suit their political agenda.
By mindlessly regurgitating these right-wing lies, which are intentionally designed and circulated to keep the Trump base angry and engaged, Russo does his country a great disservice.
An attack on the Capitol is bad enough but an attack on the truth is even worse.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
