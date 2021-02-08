To the editor:
In his letter to the editor of Jan. 20, Bernhard Heersink does just as much a disservice to himself as he does to his community.
The fact that he is more distressed by the reaction to the events of Jan. 6 than to the events themselves is not a fact I should think he would want to make public.
I, too, have read the transcript of Trump’s speech that day. Heersink’s claim that there was nothing in it to incite his followers reveals just how much his judgment has been affected by all the MAGA punch he has imbibed.
Trump did not cite “examples of alleged election fraud.” He repeated claims he knew to be false and which had already been rejected for lack of evidence in 61 different state and federal courts.
Furthermore, election officials in 49 states, many of them Republican, had all publicly stated they had seen no evidence of widespread fraud in spite of Trump’s efforts to coerce some of them to support his lies.
Christopher Krebs, Trump’s own director of cybersecurity, described the 2020 presidential election as the most secure in history, in spite of the pandemic and the Republican effort to discourage voters.
Americans turned out in record numbers and the system ran smoothly thanks to the brave efforts of the election workers. We have no need to “do better next time.”
There is a remarkable and undeniable consensus among Democrats, Republicans, including past and current members of Trump’s administration (many of whom resigned in protest), lawyers, scholars, the mainstream press and even the rioters themselves that Trump’s words incited the invasion of the Capitol and put the lives of elected government officials in jeopardy.
Trump’s Jan. 6 speech was not an isolated event and it was very disingenuous to suggest it was. It was the culmination of many speeches and tweets by him, his family and supporters such as Rudy Giuliani designed to inflame his base.
I refer to Trump’s comments on Dec. 19 when he promised “a big protest in DC on January 6. Be there, it will be wild.” Trump promoted the rally again on Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. Even if the attack were an unforeseen consequence, which it was not, Trump could have stopped it but chose not to.
Five people died during Trump’s effort to overthrow the election and there will undoubtedly be numerous COVID-related deaths related to the attack on the Capitol in addition to many other lives that have been ruined.
I cannot help wondering if Bernhard Heersink would be quite so forgiving of Trump’s actions if any of the victims had been members of his own family.
So sad that his letter full of false claims and innuendo appeared on Jan. 20, the very day of Biden’s inauguration when Americans came together to celebrate the many things we have in common and to try to unite behind a new president in a time of crisis.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
