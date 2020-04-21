To the editor:
We know that New York and New Jersey are the experiencing the worst of it, a war zone of COVID-19.
My wife received a note from our daughter-in-law, who is the patient experience officer at a regional health care system that serves residents in northern New Jersey and southern New York.
She is one of the most caring, sensitive individuals we know, seeing the many aspects we can't come close to understanding. While so many of us are staying home sheltering, while finding ways to educate or entertain ourselves, others are suffering the trauma and devastation hidden behind the cordoned-off medical system that most of us aren’t witnessing.
I thought her poignant note from the war zone should be shared with you. Please take a moment to feel and reflect on these words:
"Someday, health care workers that aren’t answering you today will need to talk. They are going to tell you about the patients who died without their families. How their co-workers were getting sick all around them. How women gave birth in masks. How they held the hand of their dying patients because no visitors/family are allowed in the hospitals. How terrible it was to fear going to work and then fear going home to their families. How they worked with skeleton staff and heavy gear or no gear and had to make it through every day hoping not to be exposed. Someday, they will need to talk again. They will need you then, but today they just need to go to war with COVID-19."
I'm feeling gratitude. We should honor our health care workers as we do our veterans.
Rick Jacques
Newburyport
