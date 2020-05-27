To the editor:
In response to the May 21 letter about “overblown panic,” picking on 90-year-olds for not opening the door to you seems mean spirited at best. They are frightened. And well they should be.
Where on earth does he come up with his 1%? We have no testing protocols in place for the majority of folks in this country. Go ahead, try and get a test. American exceptionalism leading to an overreaction? Are you not listening to what medical professionals are saying about COVID-19? This is not like the flu. The flu does not fill up ICUs with people on ventilators. There are vaccines for the flu. And just a note, in 1918 there was a worldwide pandemic because of the flu. That pandemic killed 20 million to 50 million people worldwide. COVID-19 has killed over 65,000 people that we know of in under three months in the U.S. alone. The letter-writer should do the math and extrapolate what that means for the year: Given current rates of infection 260,000 deaths is what we could expect this year. And probably more if testing and counts become more accurate.
Not sure where the writer gets his information but the COVID-19 crisis is not a US crisis. It is a worldwide crisis. To only focus on the country is ridiculous. We live in a global community.
Trying to make points focusing on conservative and liberal agendas? Give me a rest from politics for a moment. This is a medical crisis. My wife works with the elderly and housing. She represents the best of people out there trying to do the best for others, not themselves. Your statement that people only care for themselves is way off the mark. From volunteers buying groceries for folks that can’t get out, to medical pros risking all, day in and day out treating folks when they get ill. This disease has changed the country. It’s up to us to see which direction it heads.
The destruction of the US? I think you’re underestimating us.
Frankly I wouldn’t open the door to you either.
Stephen Nicholas
Salisbury
