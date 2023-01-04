To the editor:
It is not often we get to see in the mainstream press the underlying tenet of white male supremacy so boldly and unapologetically expressed.
Dick Hodges in his letter (“Do research rather than pick a side,” Jan. 2, The Daily News) claims that the Democratic Party is “hiring a number of people on the basis of race and gender rather than merit and competence,” totally dismissing the possibility that these individuals could be Black and/or female as well as qualified and competent.
Mr. Hodges is also concerned about how many of these Democratic politicians are “bought and paid for.” Since it is the Republican Party that Russia supports and corporate America prefers, I would guess that there are very few.
On the other hand, at last count there are at least 18 men appointed by or associated with the former Republican president who have been arrested, indicted and locked up. They are Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Ken Kurson, Roger Stone, George Papadopoulis, Corey Lewandowski, Steve Bannon, Brad Parsley, Elliott, Brody, George Nader, Imaad Zuberi, Lew Parnas, Igor Fruman, Chris Collins, Duncan Hunter and Sam Patten. I am wondering if these are the type of white men Hodges prefers to have in our government.
With respect to Mr. Hodges’ concerns about competency, the Biden administration with its remarkable legislative achievements, including capping monthly insulin costs for elders at $35 and yearly prescription costs at $2,000, shows what a government, whomever it includes, can achieve when it works not just in the interests of the ruling party but for the general good of the American people.
PATRICIA WARD
Newburyport
