To the editor:
Initially, I thought that Warren Russo's last epistle (Daily News, letters to the editor, July 2) was tongue-in-cheek as it was unbalanced and full of misinformation, but sadly it wasn't.
When he says "nefarious influencers," he appears to be referencing the former president, but then he jumps into slavery, which is odd.
Then, did we all know that Africa invented slavery? That is lunacy. White slavers went to Africa and captured or were sold men, women and children, often by their tribal leaders for money. A horrific state which became the shame of this nation and led to the Civil War.
Then, "Southern Democrats," and I lived in the South for a number of years, were and always were Republicans, and never anything but Republicans but with a fatuous name.
All explained by the fact that only 20 to 30% of Southerners have been vaccinated. They take their errant legacy seriously. Jim Crow laws came from whom? Just another crazy statement.
Having barely survived a racist president, he then goes on to explain that it's Democrats who are "tearing the country apart" over skin color.
Mr. Russo's letter gets more disturbing as you read on. He appears to want to return to the good, old days of compliance to our leaders, our churches and any other white person in authority. Those days are over, sir.
The true insanity of his letter is calling the insurrectionists peaceful demonstrators. Watch the 40-minute retrospective The New York Times collated from all of the filmed attack.
They were thugs and criminals egged on by a deranged former president. Those scum were led astray by the "big lie" and the biggest liar, over 37,000, just in his four years.
In compliance also is most of the Senate, whose lives were also on the line when the Capitol was attacked. Calling out to hang Mike Pence. Did Mr. Russo blank this tragedy from his mind.
This country will never abandon Israel and it's better to be friends with avaricious countries (Iran) than the opposite. I agree with the next-to-last paragraph, do think before you vote, and find out the true facts, and that will happen if you stay away from Fox opinion.
It never was news and might never be news. Fox News is a destructive, intentional-lying apparatus of the far right.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
