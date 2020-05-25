To the editor:
It was like "going back in time" thanks to Fred Thurlow's recent letter to the editor mentioning so many places. I could picture them as they were years ago.
Kunkles, where my sister and I bought all the Nancy Drew books (I still have them – 65 cents for Nancy Drew). I loved them the way they were written back in the '30s. All of us grew up to be readers, by the way.
The general store, two brothers ran it, it always smelled so nice when you went in and always could find something. J.J. Newberry, where I had my first job. Later, I worked at the Amesbury Hospital until it was phased out. Nursing homes followed, and I finally retired from the Port Healthcare here on Low Street. Always with a nice group to work with and nice bosses. You can't beat that.
I remember the store where they made change. I thought it was Osgood's, but maybe I'm wrong.
I remember my mother telling the lady next door the war was over. She must have heard it on the radio – no TV in those days. My brother Leo was stationed in Italy during the war and my aunt made a promise if he came home safe, she'd quit smoking for a year. He did and she did.
Some more thoughts to remember: Laurie Canapa's store on Washington Street, Lunt's Taxi, who waited near the train station. Boxers Furniture Store. Air raid wardens to tell you to put the lights out. Wearing a mask as we have to today is no big deal. It could be a lot worse.
Thanks for the memories, Fred. You're right. It is hard to find a spool of thread.
Geraldine Fowler
Newburyport
