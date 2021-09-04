To the editor:
On a recent visit to the Clipper City, I picked up a copy of The Daily News. Call me old-fashioned, but I still love local newspapers.
As I was sipping my coffee at Angie's, I opened the paper to the op-ed page and came upon Joe D'Amore's letter to the editor.
In that letter, he criticized the female members of our congressional delegation for their standing by President Biden in this time of national trial and tragedy in the wake of recent events in Afghanistan.
Now, as a proudly left-of-center liberal Democrat, I was not a political supporter of Joe Biden during the 2020 primary season.
Since he became president, I have been pleasantly surprised by some of Biden's actions and policies, and deeply disappointed by others.
Perhaps, my greatest disappointment involves his immigration policies which, with the exception of not forcibly separating families at the border, are almost indistinguishable from Donald Trump's
In relation to the current tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan, Joe Biden is simply implementing the terms of the "peace agreement" Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated with the Taliban last year.
That agreement involved Trump releasing upward of 5,000 Taliban terrorists from prison, including the group's leader, who had been serving a life sentence in a Pakistan prison for crimes against humanity, based on little more than a promise from the Taliban that they would behave themselves.
Such an agreement was so deeply flawed, it was all but guaranteed to bring about the kind of chaos and tragedy we are witnessing today in Kabul regardless of who was in the Oval Office as the final withdrawal of U.S. troops commenced.
Retired Gen. H.R. McMaster, who served as Trump's national security adviser in 2017 and 2018, recently called the Trump/Pompeo "peace agreement" a "surrender agreement," and he publicly accused both men of having "capitulated" to the Taliban.
The parallels between what Biden is dealing with today, in the wake of Trump's agreement with the Taliban, and what Jack Kennedy dealt with when the Bay of Pigs operation went off the rails in 1961 are not exact, but the similarities are striking.
In both cases, Biden and Kennedy inherited agreements and military operations set into motion on their predecessors' watches that proved disastrous. But both men went before the nation and, to paraphrase Harry Truman, said the "buck stops here."
JFK didn't go on national TV and whine that the Bay of Pigs fiasco was the fault of Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon because they conceived of and implemented the plan before Kennedy was president.
Likewise, as things have gone tragically wrong in Kabul, Biden didn't whine and try to blame Trump and Pompeo and their "surrender deal" for the fiasco we are now facing.
Like Kennedy did more than a half century ago, Biden went on national television and actually said, "The buck stops with me."
That's called leadership folks, despite what Joe D'Amore and other Trumpublican cultists might think.
Michael Cook
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.