To the editor:
It was enlightening to read Warren Russo's letter to the editor, "Deterioration of the American ethos."
He states that "those who routinely and repeatedly spout their vile filth on the pages of this newspaper by opposing the free speech rights of others need to step away from their keyboards and reexamine their commitment to the American idea." Translated, this means that anybody opposing his views is expressing vile filth.
He wants them to "take a long hard look in the mirror to see what they have become ... ." The end result of this self-reflection, I presume, would be that we see the light and join forces with him and his moral leader, Donald Trump, a man whose moral transgressions have filled books and journals and newspapers and will continue to do so for quite some time.
This is a bit ironic, but my sense is that irony somehow eludes Mr. Russo. He has supported a man who boasted, on tape, that he could sexually assault women without consequence because he was rich and famous.
He also stated that these women actually liked being molested by him. Fact-checking shows that Mr. Trump has told more than 30,000 lies (and counting), including 1,400 lies surrounding COVID-19, which led to unnecessary chaos and death for many of Mr. Russo's fellow Americans.
Mr. Trump has made countless racist statements. This can be fact-checked on Google, showing dates when made. He accepted the support of white supremacist groups, fringe lunatic groups like QAnon and the Proud Boys, which culminated in the atrocity of these groups attacking Congress, where they looted, maimed and caused death.
Without Trump's fascist-style goading, this attack does not happen; an attack that resulted in a gallows being built for V.P. Pence and the call for his death.
And all this because the sociopath, Trump, would not accept the reality of what the courts and election officials across America told him regarding the legitimacy of the election. In true narcissistic form, he wanted to burn down the country to vent his anger.
Trump's depraved transgressions could go on for pages, pages that Mr. Russo and his ilk will continue to avoid reading or deny. With Trump, willful ignorance is the rule of the day. Mr. Russo should follow his own advice: "Take a long hard look in the mirror to see what they have become."
Henry David Thoreau wrote, "Some circumstantial evidence is very strong, as when you find a trout in the milk." Take a look, Mr. Russo.
Richard Spada
Newburyport
