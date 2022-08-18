To the editor:
On Friday, Aug. 12, I hopped a train from Gloucester to Beverly, and then to Newburyport, to have lunch with two old friends and former colleagues.
We reminisced about the “good old days” when we organized the Greater Newburyport AIDS Initiative, and collaborated with service providers and community members in Salisbury to establish The Pettengill House.
We gathered at The Grog. It was the first time I had been there since Lesley Fitzgerald, the much-loved weekday bartender, passed away.
Although still “The Grog,” without Lesley’s lilting British accent and cheeky laughter emanating from behind the bar, it seemed a very different place – at least to me.
Anyway, after we reminisced about those community organizing days of a quarter century ago, the conversation turned somber as we all agreed some very dark and dangerous days likely lie ahead.
There is not enough space on The Daily News’ op-ed page to cover all that we talked about.
So, I have opted to focus on just one issue – the menacing threat to “small l, small D” liberal democracy posed by the growing influence of the far right, overwhelmingly white, racist militia, and Christian Nationalist movements that now so dominate much of what once the great party of Abraham Lincoln.
Although such fringe groups have long existed on the outer edges of the Republican Party, Donald Trump’s rise to power not only brought them into the mainstream, it bestowed on them a level of legitimacy that transformed them into genuine power brokers within the party.
They are fielding candidates for state offices who believe the “The Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. These candidates have pledged, if elected, to appoint electors to the Electoral College who will certify a Republican candidate’s election to the presidency, even if the Democratic candidate prevails in a state’s popular vote.
Election officials around the country are being threatened to such a degree, many have resigned their positions.
In numerous states, militia members, with the support of many leaders of what I now call the “Trumpublican Party,” are forming vigilante groups to “monitor” activity at voting places in November.
Such activity has nothing to do with “monitoring.” It has everything to do with intimidation.
And now, as law enforcement appears to be finally closing in on Donald Trump, in the wake of highly classified government documents being discovered at Mar-a-Lago, Trumpublican politicians, right-wing media pundits, and the rank-and-file members of Donald’s deranged cult of personality, are calling for violent attacks on federal law enforcement personnel, the defunding and dismantling of the FBI, and the impeachment of Attorney General Merrick Garland.
As we wound up our visit, we all agreed “small l, small D” liberal democracy is in greater danger today than at almost any time in our nation’s history.
We all also hoped enough people realize that when they go to the polls in November.
MICHAEL COOK
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.