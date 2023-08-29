To the editor:
Each year, the Amesbury Public Library youth services department holds a summer program for kids up to 19 years of age in our community.
Summer reading is also a collaboration with our schools, particularly the elementary schools, to provide the summer reading requirements and make sure kids are building this important skill over the summer months. It also requires funding, donations and community support.
We had over 1,100 attendees at events this summer in our outdoor programming space. We also spent time visiting with campers at Camp Kent through the Amesbury Recreation Department and ran programming at Cider Hill and Heron Pond farms. We love keeping up these community collaborations.
We are grateful to the local businesses that hosted our stuffed creature Lionni the Lion, who was hiding around our city all summer. Thank you Toy Soldier, Hedgehog, Mane Salon and Spa, Board & Brush, Billie's, Lee & Co, alchemy + art, Ovedia Artisan Chocolate. Thank you to Hodgie’s Ice Cream and Twin Lanterns Dairy Bar for coupon donations making it possible to offer rewards over the summer.
Without the funding from a number of sources, this program could never happen. The Friends of the Amesbury Public Library contribute funds to support our library programming throughout the year, and particularly help to make our summer program possible.
Additional support comes from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, Massachusetts Library System, the Bruins and the Boston Pride as well as the Amesbury Cultural Council. The Topsfield Fair is also very generous in providing free tickets for readers who complete six online badges This year, 101 kids in kindergarten through sixth grade completed this goal and will be going to the fair for free. Thank you to all that make this possible!
Thank you to all our teen volunteers who help out at programming, program prep, sign creation and other tasks around the library. Thank you also to our trustees who served our ice cream at our summer celebration and support us throughout the year.
We very much appreciate this community of families, kids and teens who engage in our programming and resources. We look forward to continuing to provide collections and services to meet the entertainment and educational needs of our whole community all year round!
CLARE DOMBROWSKI
Head of Youth Services
Amesbury Public Library
