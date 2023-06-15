To the editor:
We, former library archive volunteers, are writing in response to the June 14 Daily News article that claimed we were responsible for Sara Kelso’s resignation ("Librarians: Volunteers pushed former director out the door"). Last week we were “paused” by the mayor following an executive session of the Library Board in which they reviewed the June 6 letter signed by the librarians, which is referenced in your article. We were completely blindsided by the existence of this letter and its baseless accusations. If there was such concern, why didn’t library or City Hall staff reach out to discuss it and reach a resolution instead of filing a formal grievance against a group of volunteers?
For context, we are a group of seniors in our retirement years. It was never our intention to steal the livelihood of the staff librarians. On the contrary, we’ve been volunteering in the archives for years under the impression that our work was valued and appreciated by library staff and patrons alike. Then, in April we were suddenly called in for required interviews with now Interim Head Librarian Jessica Atherton. Following these interviews, we were informed that we could no longer interact with patrons. They decided only staff should do this work so we complied.
The librarians’ letter states that “Volunteers should never be allowed to handle valuable special collections, accept money on behalf of a city department, or access private patron information.”
First, the “special collections” in the archives are open to the public and accessible to all. As for “accepting money,” this simply refers to taking a quarter for a Xerox copy, something we were only allowed to do because we’ve completed CORI background checks. Finally, the only way to “access private patron information” is by assisting patrons in checking out library materials. Since none of the archive materials are available for checkout, this is not something that we do, or ever have done. We explained this to Ms. Atherton, repeatedly, in our interviews.
Finally, we have not “bullied” former Director Sara Kelso at any time. Our interactions with her were limited and polite. On the contrary, we are the ones feeling harassed, bullied, and honestly baffled by all of this. We are personally disappointed that we are no longer allowed to volunteer in the archives, and even more disappointed for the Greater Newburyport community.
SUSAN ALOVETTI
ELLIE BAILEY
JUDY BESANCON
JUDY LEFEBVRE
MARGE MOTES
SKIP MOTES
JOHN ST. JOHN
LIZ WALSH
Newburyport
