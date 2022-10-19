To the editor:
I am a lifelong Democrat who comes from an old Irish-Catholic family that never crossed party lines.
My brother worked for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy for many years, as well as the late Tip O’Neill. My entire family campaigned tirelessly to elect our fellow Democrats.
I recently, for the first time, pulled a Republican ballot in a primary election to cast my vote for C.J. Fitzwater. On Nov. 8, I will be enthusiastically casting my vote again for C.J. for state rep. He is the kind of moderate, commonsense advocate we desperately need in our communities.
As a Democrat, there are two things I’m passionate about: protecting the environment and affordable housing. Sometimes, the two are at odds. For example, Amesbury is currently in a heated debate over the unpopular 40B housing project on Cynthia Road where the mayor is pushing for two parcels of land to be used for development.
The residents do not want it and are fighting to protect their natural resources. In a recent public debate between our two state rep. candidates, when asked about this proposal, C.J. was adamant that he would align with the neighborhood to protect green space and promote a healthy quality of life for the residents. Dawne Shand, his opponent, was less committal, simply stating, “Amesbury needs more affordable housing.”
Both candidates agree more affordable housing is necessary, but I believe C.J. would be a better negotiator when it comes to partnering with the state and communicating with local officials and neighborhoods over 40B housing projects.
Through his work on Salisbury’s Zoning Board of Appeals, he has always been sensitive to over-density concerns of neighborhoods and has pushed to protect the character of our community. He also believes, as I do, that well-maintained parks, clean rivers, and green spaces are a community’s own fully accessible vital health service.
We need an experienced leader like C.J. who will work for the people when partnering with the state on environmental and affordable housing matters to ensure, as his motto says, people love where they live.
To my fellow Democrats, I hope you will cross over and join me in electing C.J. Fitzwater as our next state representative. We will all breathe easier.
CHUCK SHAW
Salisbury
