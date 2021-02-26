To the editor:
I understand that the governor is trying to get everyone a vaccine and trying to do it fairly. But after a year of being locked up in a hamster cage, I feel like someone is trying to install a wheel in my cage so they can watch me run around on it.
Game 1: Stay on our computers all day, day after day, in an endless loop of searching websites, and occasionally finding an appointment (a slot) but seeing it disappear right before your eyes.
Game 2: (Current game) They release more slots, you try to get them, they assign you a random number, which gives your place in line. Your number is 53,000 when there is only 4,500 slots. Wait two hours, then it’s, "Better luck next week!" when you can try your luck again.
There must be a more sensible way that people can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Why can’t we just sign up, get a number, and then make an appointment when it’s our turn? Easy, right? But no one is listening to me. I’m just a hamster.
Bruce Parks
Byfield
